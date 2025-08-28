LSU Soccer Defeats No. 21 Wisconsin 1-0 With Galligan’s Final Minute Game Winner 

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (3-2-0) took down No. 21 Wisconsin (4-1-0) by a final score of 1-0 on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium to claim the program’s first victory over a top-25 team at home since 2021 and end the Badgers undefeated streak in 2025.

Junior forward Ava Galligan secured the game winner after knocking a header to the back of the net from a cross by freshman forward Sariyah Bailey in the 90th minute. Makenna Dominguez earned the first assist on the goal after she sent the through ball to Bailey, who sent in the cross and tallied an assist herself.

The last time LSU defeated a ranked opponent at home was October 28, 2021 against No. 4 Arkansas.

“We’re just thrilled to see the team respond like that after losing the game in the last minute last week. They grew from that moment and made it count until the final whistle tonight,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Overall, we’re just really pleased with the whole team’s performance. I think Wisconsin is a fantastic team and difficult to beat, so that was a massive win for us tonight. We’ll use this momentum to springboard forward now onto the next.”

In the first 45 minutes of action, neither team was able to find the back of the net. The Tiger defense held Wisconsin to just two shots, and senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian recorded one save. The first half ended scoreless.

LSU picked up the tempo early on in the second half, recording two shots on goal in the first five minutes of action, but were still looking for the right moment to capitalize.

The Badgers threatened in the 75th minute when a corner kick was sent into the box and knocked from the head of Wisconsin’s Erin Connolly off the crossbar before ultimately being deflected out of bounds.

With less than a minute on the clock to play, Dominguez dribbled into Badger territory before finding Bailey who sent the ball into the box. Galligan slipped past the Wisconsin back line and headed the ball over the outstretched hands of the Badger goalkeeper. The goal was Galligan’s fourth of the season and 13th of her career.

“What an unbelievable header,” added Hudson. “Just her strength, resilience and character to pull through when it mattered most and put that one away was amazing.”

The Tigers finished the game with seven shots, three of which were on target. The defense held off constant Wisconsin attacks limiting the Badgers to just two shots on goal.

Kevorkian made two saves in the game and recorded her second clean sheet of the year and fourth as a Tiger.

LSU returns home this Sunday, August 31 as they take on UC Davis at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.

