Cross Country to Open 2025 Season at Battle for New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is opening up the 2025 season in New Orleans at Lake Oaks Park tomorrow evening.

Friday, August 28 | New Orleans, La. (Lake Oaks Park)

Women’s 4K | 5:15 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (W)

Men’s 5K | 5:45 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (M)

Entering this meet, the LSU women are ranked No. 18 in the nation by FloTrack in their preseason rankings. They also bring two strong freshmen in Abigael Chemnagei and Edna Chepkemoi, Chemnagei being ranked No. 23 nationally by FloTrack before stepping on the grass in the purple and gold. Chepkemoi capped of an amazing season as a freshman outdoors, claiming First Team All-American honors in the 10,000 meter with an LSU record of 32:10.75 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. She was ranked No. 31 nationally by FloTrack entering her first cross-country season.

The Tigers will also head into the new season with senior Ella Chesnut, who made the NCAA Championships as an individual two years ago. Chesnut has earned back-to-back South Central All-Region honors with fourth (2023) and 15th-place (2024) finishes.

LSU’s men are entering the season with just six returners and one incoming freshman, totaling seven on the roster. Sophomore Emedy Kiplimo will be looking to make a leap this season for the Tigers, in hopes to bounce back from last season’s finish.

The Tigers did not take on Lake Oaks Park last season in their opener, but did two seasons ago for the UNO Opener in 2023. The women finished second (35 pts) and the men finished third (67 pts) in that meet. Returning senior, Ella Chesnut, took second overall at the meet on the women’s side.

Teams competing at the Battle for New Orleans alongside LSU will be Dillard, Louisiana, New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss (women only), Tulane and Xavier.

