Árni Sveinsson Tabbed Preseason First Team All-American by Golfweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sophomore Árni Sveinsson was named First Team All-American on Golfweek Magazine’s 2025-26 Men’s College Golf All-American teams that were released Thursday morning

The sophomore star was freshly named to the Haskins Watch List on Monday, an award that goes to the best collegiate men’s golfer in the nation.

Sveinsson finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). Sveinsson closed the year as a Second Team All-SEC member and was also recognized as an All-SEC Freshman.

The full list of preseason All-Americans from this week’s Golfweek release can be found here.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.