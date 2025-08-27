Sam Burns Receives Wildcard Pick for 2025 Ryder Cup Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU golf star Sam Burns was selected to represent Team USA at the 45th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup tournament.

The U.S. captain, Keegan Bradley, was the one to make the decision of adding former LSU standout Sam Burns to the team along with five others. He announced his decision live on Golf Channel and Ryder Cup’s YouTube channel at the home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

At the age of 29, Burns may have missed the automatic qualification cutoff (top six), but his recent form and putting skills made him hard to ignore. He finished tied for fourth at the BMW Championship and followed it up with a tie for seventh at the Tour Championship on Sunday.

Burns remains one of the most dangerous putters on the PGA Tour. He ranks No. 1 in strokes gained putting this season, averaging 0.924 strokes gained per round.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in 2023, where he earned one point from three matches during Team USA’s five-point loss to Europe.

The six automatic qualifiers for Team USA are Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English.

Keegan Bradley’s selections alongside Burns were Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay.

Ryder Cup Information

The Ryder Cup will be held September 26–28 on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. An official TV schedule for the event has not yet been announced, but NBC has the rights to the event.

The first two days of the tournament begin with foursomes (alternate shot), leaving four-ball (best ball) for the afternoon sessions both days. The United States and Europe will then meet head-to-head with 12 singles matches as the competition wraps up on Sunday.

