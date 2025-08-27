Golfweek Puts LSU Women's Golf At No. 8 In Preseason Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The first preseason rankings for the 2025-26 women’s golf wraparound season have been posted by Golfweek and the LSU Tigers will enter the rankings at No. 8.

Writer Cameron Jourdan put together his top 30 teams for the season and Coach Garrett Runion’s Tigers are highly mentioned as the team looks to extend its consecutive NCAA championship appearance record which now stands at five.

Of LSU’s No. 8 ranking Jourdan said: “Could a pair of sophomores lead the Tigers back into match play at the national championship? Rocio Tejedo had a breakout season as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country. Now in the fold is Francesca Fiorellini, a UCLA transfer … If the Italian can find her groove in Baton Rouge, watch out for the Tigers.”

LSU features returnees Tejedo, Taylor Riley, Josefin Widal and Elsa Svensson who all played in last year’s national championship event in Carlsbad, California, along with senior Edit Hertzman, transfer Fiorellini and freshmen Ryleigh Knaub, Lucia Iraola and Peral Sol Sigurbrandsdottir.

The freshmen are looking to find their way into the Tigers lineup during the fall portion of the season, which begins Sept. 8-9 at Charleston, South Carolina.

The Golfweek Top 30:

1 – Stanford

2 – Oregon

3 – Texas

4 – USC

5 – Arizona State

6 – Duke

7 – Texas A&M

8 – LSU

9 – Northwestern

10 – Arkansas

11 – Vanderbilt

12 – Florida

13 – Wake Forest

14 – South Carolina

15 – Ohio State

16 – North Carolina

17 – Virginia

18 – Florida State

19 – Auburn

20 – Oklahoma State

21 – Mississippi State

22 – Michigan State

23 – Ole Miss

24 – TCU

25 – UCLA

26 – Arizona

27 – SMU

28 – Iowa State

29 – N.C. State

30 – Kansas