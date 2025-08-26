BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU players are listed among the Top 100 College Freshmen for the 2026 season by Prep Baseball Report. The list is a compilation of the true freshmen Prep Baseball Report believes are set to make immediate impacts upon their programs.

The list includes LSU right-handed pitcher Marcos Paz (No. 7), catcher Omar Serna Jr. (No. 15), outfielder William Patrick (No. 34), shortstop Ethan Clauss (No. 65) and right-handed pitcher Reagan Ricken (No. 80).

Paz, a product of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas, was rated No. 22 among the nation’s best right-handed pitchers and No. 3 among the best right-handers in the state of Texas by Perfect Game.

Paz was ranked No. 90 on the MLB.com list of the overall Top 100 Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft.

Serna Jr., a product of Lutheran South Academy in Houston, Texas, was rated as the nation’s No. 4 catcher and the No. 1 catcher in the state of Texas by Perfect Game.

Serna Jr., who was No. 132 on the MLB.com list of overall Top Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, hit .465 as a high school junior in 2024 with eight homers, 35 RBI and an .851 slugging percentage.

Patrick, a native of Monroe, La., who played at St. Frederick High School, was rated No. 26 among the nation’s best outfielders by Perfect Game. He was also ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 outfielder and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Louisiana.

Patrick, rated No. 90 on the MLB.com list of the overall Top 100 Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, batted .472 as a high school senior with a .607 on-base percentage and a 1.460 on-base plus slugging percentage. He collected five homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 23 RBI, 44 runs and 27 stolen bases.

Clauss, who played at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nev., was rated No. 37 among the nation’s best shortstops and No. 105 among the nation’s best overall players by Perfect Game.

Clauss hit .404 as a high school junior in 2024 with a .493 on-base percentage and a .614 slugging percentage.

Ricken, a product of Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif., was rated by ESPN as the No. 121 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 MLB Draft. An excellent athlete who also played quarterback for the Great Oak High football team, Ricken has a fastball that has reached 97 mph.

He was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in the state of California and the No. 13 right-hander in the nation.