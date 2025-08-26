Women's Cross Country No. 18 on Preseason Edition of FloTrack National Rankings

AUSTIN, Texas – FloTrack released the first edition of the 2025 college cross-country rankings. The LSU women open at No. 18 on the preseason list, while two Tigers are ranked in the top 50 individually.

These rankings are largely subjective – but combine an analysis of championship experience, consistency, talent, and a tad of speculation to establish a 2025 list. The full list of men’s and women’s rankings can be found here.

LSU’s women have yet to reach the NCAA Championships as a team, but there is much for expectations when it comes to this season’s additions.

Freshman Abigael Chemnagei has yet to wear a uniform for the Tigers, but opens her career ranked No. 23 nationally as an individual. Chemnagei holds a 5000 meter personal-best time of 15:29.55 from competing in Germany this track season. She was also a top-25 finisher at the Kenyan Cross-Country Championships where she clocked a time of 7:28 in the 2.0km to finish 12th overall.

Although she competed for the track team during the 2025 season, Edna Chepkemoi is making her first appearance for the XC team this season. FloTrack has her ranked No. 31 in the nation individually ahead of the season. She capped of an amazing season as a freshman outdoors, claiming First Team All-American honors in the 10,000 meter with an LSU record of 32:10.75 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Tigers will also head into the new season with senior Ella Chesnut, who made the NCAA Championships as an individual two years ago. Chesnut has earned back-to-back South Central All-Region honors with fourth (2023) and 15th-place (2024) finishes.

LSU will open up their cross-country season this week at 5:15 p.m. CT on Friday, August 29, at the Battle for New Orleans.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.