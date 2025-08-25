Women's Golfer Rocio Tejedo on ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List
BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore golfer Rocio Tejedo was announced on Monday as part of the preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel.
The watchlist is the start of a season long campaign that will lead to the winner announced at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships following voting by college golfers, coaches and media.
Tejedo will begin her sophomore season at LSU as the 28th ranked women’s player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Last year in her freshman campaign, Tejedo had six top five finishes, including a T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships. She averaged a very strong 71.49 for 35 rounds and she had 22-of-35 rounds of par or under.
The LSU women’s golf team opens the fall portion of its 2025-26 wraparound season in Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8-9.
The preseason ANNIKA Award watchlist presented by Stifel (players listed alphabetically):
Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M
Pinky Chaisil Prungruang, Charlotte
Euneso Choi, Pepperdine
Anna Davis, Auburn
Eila Galitsky, South Carolina
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M
Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State
Lauren Kim, Texas
Jasmin Koo, USC
Arianna Lau, Northwestern
Mackenzie Lee, SMU
Rianne Malixi, Duke
Maria Jose’ Marin, Arkansas
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Ortengren, Stanford
Catherine Park, USC
Catherine Rao, Princeton
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Rocio Tejedo, LSU
Suvichaya Vinuchaitham, Oregon
Avery Weed, Mississippi State
About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:
Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Mirabel Ting (Florida State) became the 12th ANNIKA Award winner in 2025. Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards.