Women's Golfer Rocio Tejedo on ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore golfer Rocio Tejedo was announced on Monday as part of the preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel.

The watchlist is the start of a season long campaign that will lead to the winner announced at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships following voting by college golfers, coaches and media.

Tejedo will begin her sophomore season at LSU as the 28th ranked women’s player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Last year in her freshman campaign, Tejedo had six top five finishes, including a T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships. She averaged a very strong 71.49 for 35 rounds and she had 22-of-35 rounds of par or under.

The LSU women’s golf team opens the fall portion of its 2025-26 wraparound season in Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8-9.

The preseason ANNIKA Award watchlist presented by Stifel (players listed alphabetically):

Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M

Pinky Chaisil Prungruang, Charlotte

Euneso Choi, Pepperdine

Anna Davis, Auburn

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State

Lauren Kim, Texas

Jasmin Koo, USC

Arianna Lau, Northwestern

Mackenzie Lee, SMU

Rianne Malixi, Duke

Maria Jose’ Marin, Arkansas

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, USC

Catherine Rao, Princeton

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Suvichaya Vinuchaitham, Oregon

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Mirabel Ting (Florida State) became the 12th ANNIKA Award winner in 2025. Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards.