The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ is now the Official Hot Sauce of LSU Athletics.

“The partnership between LSU Athletics and The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is a homecoming for two beloved bayou brands,” said Dionne Encarnacion, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Brand Manager. “The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is excited to bring the heat and flavor to game days in Death Valley.”

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce will be incorporated into concession offerings across LSU sports, and the brand will partner with LSU Athletics on football game day samplings in The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Tailgate District, located in the heart of campus outside Patrick F. Taylor Hall. In addition, the brand will be featured in signage at Tiger Stadium, Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Alex Box Stadium, and in radio and in-game advertising as the Official Hot Sauce of LSU Athletics. The brand will be part of on-court promotions during basketball games, included in an enter-to-win sweepstakes promoted by LSU Athletics social media accounts and used by campus dining services.

Limited-edition LSU Athletics-themed bottles of The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce will be available this fall.

“LSU Athletics is proud to partner with The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce – an iconic brand that has been in our community for nearly a century,” said Ben Price, LSU Sports Properties Director of Partnerships and Business Strategy. “We are excited to launch this partnership with our neighbors, and we are grateful for their support of our athletics program. Geaux Tigers!”

About Summit Hill Foods:

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands: Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Better Than Gravy® and Better Than Marinade™. In addition to the retail brand portfolio, Summit Hill Foods serves as a flavor-first solution provider and trusted ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers and restaurants. To learn more, visit SHFoods.com.