Árni Sveinsson on 2025-26 Haskins Award Preseason Watch List
Columbus, Ga. – LSU men’s golfer, Árni Sveinsson, was one of 25 athletes named to the 2025-26 Haskins Award Preseason Watch List on Monday morning.
The Fred Haskins Award is voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season.
Sveinsson is entering his sophomore year for the Tigers after a stellar freshman campaign.
The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). As a freshman he tallied six top-10 finishes, including four-podium finishes and a notable win at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational. At the NCAA Amherst Regional to close his collegiate season he took fourth, posting four-under 206 (72-68-66).
Sveinsson closed the year as a Second Team All-SEC member and was also recognized as an All-SEC Freshman. He was selected to the international team for the 2025 edition of the Arnold Palmer Cup.
2025-2026 Preseason Haskins Award Watch List
(Listed alphabetically):
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
Connor Graham, Texas Tech
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona
Ben James, Virginia
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Bryan Lee, Virginia
Eric Lee, Oklahoma State
Christian Maas, Texas
Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Luke Poulter, Florida
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Preston Stout, Oklahoma State
Jase Summy, Oklahoma
Árni Sveinsson, LSU
Tyler Weaver, Florida State
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
