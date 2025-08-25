Árni Sveinsson on 2025-26 Haskins Award Preseason Watch List

Columbus, Ga. – LSU men’s golfer, Árni Sveinsson, was one of 25 athletes named to the 2025-26 Haskins Award Preseason Watch List on Monday morning.

The Fred Haskins Award is voted on by only college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season.

Sveinsson is entering his sophomore year for the Tigers after a stellar freshman campaign.

The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). As a freshman he tallied six top-10 finishes, including four-podium finishes and a notable win at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational. At the NCAA Amherst Regional to close his collegiate season he took fourth, posting four-under 206 (72-68-66).

Sveinsson closed the year as a Second Team All-SEC member and was also recognized as an All-SEC Freshman. He was selected to the international team for the 2025 edition of the Arnold Palmer Cup.

2025-2026 Preseason Haskins Award Watch List

(Listed alphabetically):

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

Connor Graham, Texas Tech

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Max Herendeen, Illinois

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona

Ben James, Virginia

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State

Christian Maas, Texas

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Luke Poulter, Florida

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

Árni Sveinsson, LSU

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.