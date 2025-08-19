'The Brian Kelly Show' Debuts at TJ Ribs on Aug. 21

BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will have its 2025 debut with a preseason edition on Thursday, Aug. 21, at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the show runs each game week from 7-8 p.m. CT and is carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football.

Fans can listen to the show online at LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Questions for Coach Kelly from listeners and those in the audience will be taken on X @LSURadio or at LSUsports.net/askcoach.

There will be no show the week of LSU’s two open dates and the show will air on Monday, Nov. 24, during the week of the Oklahoma game due to Thanksgiving.

The Brian Kelly Show – 2025 Schedule (7-8 p.m. CT)

Show #1: August 21, 2025

Show #2: August 28, 2025

Show #3: September 4, 2025

Show #4: September 11, 2025

Show #5: September 18, 2025

Show #6: September 25, 2025

No show Oct. 2 due to Open Date

Show #7: October 9, 2025

Show #8: October 16, 2025

Show #9: October 23, 2025

No show Oct. 30 due to Open Date

Show #10: November 6, 2025

Show #11: November 13, 2025

Show #12: November 20, 2025

Show #13: November 24, 2025 *

* On Monday due to Thanksgiving