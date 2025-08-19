'The Brian Kelly Show' Debuts at TJ Ribs on Aug. 21
BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will have its 2025 debut with a preseason edition on Thursday, Aug. 21, at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.
Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the show runs each game week from 7-8 p.m. CT and is carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football.
Fans can listen to the show online at LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Questions for Coach Kelly from listeners and those in the audience will be taken on X @LSURadio or at LSUsports.net/askcoach.
There will be no show the week of LSU’s two open dates and the show will air on Monday, Nov. 24, during the week of the Oklahoma game due to Thanksgiving.
The Brian Kelly Show – 2025 Schedule (7-8 p.m. CT)
Show #1: August 21, 2025
Show #2: August 28, 2025
Show #3: September 4, 2025
Show #4: September 11, 2025
Show #5: September 18, 2025
Show #6: September 25, 2025
No show Oct. 2 due to Open Date
Show #7: October 9, 2025
Show #8: October 16, 2025
Show #9: October 23, 2025
No show Oct. 30 due to Open Date
Show #10: November 6, 2025
Show #11: November 13, 2025
Show #12: November 20, 2025
Show #13: November 24, 2025 *
* On Monday due to Thanksgiving