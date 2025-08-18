LSU-Texas Tech Basketball Contest in Fort Worth Officially Announced

BATON ROUGE – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will once again host a men’s college basketball doubleheader this season in which the LSU Tigers will face Texas Tech in the opening game of the USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The event will tip off with LSU vs. Texas Tech, followed by TCU vs. North Texas. Game times are still to be determined but both games are expected to air on the ESPN Networks.

Texas Tech is coming off an Elite Eight season with a 28-9 overall record and will feature the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year JT Toppin.

The teams have played nine times with LSU winning three of the matchups.

“We are excited the USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge is returning to Dickies Arena with these great teams across AAC, SEC and Big 12 conferences,” said Matt Homan, General Manager at Dickies Arena. “This double-header match-up will continue to build this event into a fan favorite in Fort Worth.

Tickets for the 2025 USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 21st 10 am CST via Ticketmaster.com.

LSU is expected to open its 2025-26 basketball season on Nov. 5.