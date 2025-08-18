LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Jaquish, U.S. WNT Claims Gold Medal at 2025 World Games

Sahvanna Jaquish’s three-run shot in the gold medal game propelled the U.S. Women’s National Team to its fourth gold medal in the World Games tournament.

+0
Jaquish, U.S. WNT Claims Gold Medal at 2025 World Games

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sahvanna Jaquish and the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) secured the gold medal after a dominating week in the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Jaquish had two hits in the World Games, highlighted by a three-run homer in the second inning of the gold medal game against Chinese Taipei, a game the Eagles won, 5-0.

Team USA outscored its opponents 32-8, including two shutouts against Chinese Taipei, claiming its fourth gold medal in the World Games, and improving to 23-0 all-time in the World Games tournament.  

The Red, White and Blue opened the week with a 4-0 victory over Chinese Taipei on Aug. 12, where Jaquish finished 1-for-2 and drew a walk. The WNT then run-ruled the Netherlands (Aug. 13) 8-1 in five innings, and China (Aug. 15), 8-1 in six innings. After a typical back-and-forth battle between the USA and Japan (Aug. 17) in the playoff round, the Eagles prevailed with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings. Team USA went on to blank Chinese Taipei for a second time, this time in the gold medal game (Aug. 17), sparked by Jaquish’s home run.

Related Stories

Jaquish Listed on U.S. WNT 2025 World Games Roster Played in China

Jaquish Listed on U.S. WNT 2025 World Games Roster Played in China

Sahvanna Jaquish will compete on a U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the fourth consecutive season.
Pleasants Joins Softball Staff as Assistant Coach

Pleasants Joins Softball Staff as Assistant Coach

LSU alumna Taylor Pleasants has been promoted to a full-time role on the coaching staff.
Jaquish, Dobson Crowned AUSL Champions

Jaquish, Dobson Crowned AUSL Champions

LSU softball staples in Sahvanna Jaquish and Howard Dobson win the first-ever AUSL Championship.