Jaquish, U.S. WNT Claims Gold Medal at 2025 World Games

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sahvanna Jaquish and the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) secured the gold medal after a dominating week in the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Jaquish had two hits in the World Games, highlighted by a three-run homer in the second inning of the gold medal game against Chinese Taipei, a game the Eagles won, 5-0.

Team USA outscored its opponents 32-8, including two shutouts against Chinese Taipei, claiming its fourth gold medal in the World Games, and improving to 23-0 all-time in the World Games tournament.

The Red, White and Blue opened the week with a 4-0 victory over Chinese Taipei on Aug. 12, where Jaquish finished 1-for-2 and drew a walk. The WNT then run-ruled the Netherlands (Aug. 13) 8-1 in five innings, and China (Aug. 15), 8-1 in six innings. After a typical back-and-forth battle between the USA and Japan (Aug. 17) in the playoff round, the Eagles prevailed with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings. Team USA went on to blank Chinese Taipei for a second time, this time in the gold medal game (Aug. 17), sparked by Jaquish’s home run.