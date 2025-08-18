Ashe Ray Named Women's Tennis Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former Wofford men’s tennis standout Ashe Ray has been named assistant coach for LSU women’s tennis, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced today.

“We are excited that Ashe will be joining us this season,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “He comes from a tennis family, had a great college career, and has already had a phenomenal start to his coaching career. His knowledge of the game, incredible energy, and who he is as a person will be huge assets in helping the program continue to move in the direction.”

Ray continues his coaching career in Baton Rouge after joining Elon’s women’s tennis staff in June 2024, guiding the program to its first-ever CAA title. The Phoenix capped the season with a 19-6 overall record, best since the 2012-13 season, and earned their first NCAA Regional berth in over a decade.

Before his coaching stint, Ray was a four-year player on the men’s tennis team at Wofford. In that time, he played primarily at the top of the lineup. Ray earned a spot on the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team in 2020-21 and Southern Conference All-Academic Team in 2021-22.

Ray has competed in ITF futures tournaments at the 15k and 25K level, also serving as a hitting partner for players currently competing on the WTA and ATP tour.

