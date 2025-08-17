Soccer Falls to No. 10 Wake Forest In Hard-Fought Road Battle, 1-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The LSU Soccer team (1-1-0) fell to No. 10 Wake Forest (2-0-0) by a final score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Spry Stadium.

The Demon Deacons defended their home pitch thanks to a lone goal from Lola Ressler in the 32nd minute. The Tigers created multiple big chances, but ultimately could not find the equalizer in Winston-Salem.

Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian made two big saves for LSU in goal while senior forward Ida Hermannsdottir and graduate midfielder Makenna Dominguez tallied shots on target in the match.

Soph doing Soph things 💪 📺 ACC Network | @SophineKevork00 pic.twitter.com/A7a2y2drRf — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) August 17, 2025

Both sides battled for the opening goal for the first 30 minutes of the match on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t until Wake Forest defender Sierra Sythe was able to get a cross into the box that found the feet of forward Kylie Maxwell, who lightly volleyed the ball in front to an open Ressler, who found the finish. It was the first goal of her career.

The first half ended in favor of the home team as the Tigers looked to battle back in the final 45.

The LSU defense was able to hold off the Deacs for the remainder of the match as they searched for their chance to get on the scoresheet.

In the 57th minute, senior defender Sydney Cheesman sent a ball upfield that found junior forward Ava Galligan, who continued to apply pressure for the Tigers. Galligan made it past two Wake Forest defenders, but was unable to get a good foot on the ball and the shot went off target.

Hermannsdottir and graduate forward Morgan Witz also found themselves with opportunities in front of the goal in the last 20 minutes of the match, but the Tigers struggled to finish their chances on the day.

The Tigers will continue their travels as they head to the sunshine state next week to face Florida Gulf Coast at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 21 and Central Florida at the same time on Sunday, August 24.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.