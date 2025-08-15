BATON ROUGE, La. – Outfielder Josh Pearson, a two-time NCAA Baseball National Champion, received his LSU degree Friday as commencement ceremonies are held on campus.

Pearson, a native of West Monroe, La., and a member of the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll, earned his degree in sport administration.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 129 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 18 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 191 occasions since 2007.

Pearson played at LSU from 2022-25, and he helped lead the Tigers to College World Series titles in 2023 and 2025. He especially excelled in postseason games, earning NCAA Regional All-Tournament honors in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

He appeared in 221 career games (163 starts), batting .263 (162-for-616) with 33 doubles, four triples, 27 homers, 136 runs and 129 RBI. He enjoyed his best overall offensive season as a senior in 2025, hitting .289 (39-for-135) with seven doubles, seven homers, 37 runs and 33 RBI.

His grand slam highlighted LSU’s victory over West Virginia in Game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional, and he posted the fourth two-homer games of his career in a win at Oklahoma on April 4. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Frisco College Classic, batting .667 (6-for-9) in the Tigers’ three victories with three doubles, seven runs, two RBI, three walks and a .769 on-base percentage.

Pearson was voted to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .333 (6-for-18) with three doubles, two homers, seven RBI and five runs, and he received 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament recognition after hitting .364 (4-for-11) with two triples, one homer, five RBI and three runs.

Pearson emerged as LSU’s full-time starter in left field for all 13 games of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, collecting two triples, three homers, eight RBI and 11 hits while playing exceptional defense in helping to fuel the Tigers’ drive to the National Championship.

He blasted a two-run homer versus Florida in Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series Finals, and his brilliant ninth-inning catch in Game 1 forced the contest into extra innings as the Tigers eventually posted a 4-3 win.

As a true freshman, Pearson was voted to the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team, batting 333 (6-for-18) with one double, four RBI and five runs scored.