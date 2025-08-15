Shayeann Day-Wilson Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU women’s basketball player Shayeann Day-Wilson earned her undergraduate degree from the university Friday morning as commencement ceremonies got underway.

Day-Wilson, who joined the Tigers last season from the University of Miami, completed her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at LSU. She concentrated on individualized studies and minored in communication studies, psychology and sociology. In her only season at a Southeastern Conference institution, Day-Wilson earned recognition from the league office on the First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Day-Wilson, a product of Toronto, Canada, finished the 2024-25 season with 32 appearances in LSU’s 37 games. She earned 21 starts throughout the year. Her largest contribution in the regular season came during the Tigers’ matchup against Stanford in the ACC/SEC Challenge hosted at the Maravich Center. Day-Wilson had eight points, including three in the overtime period, and a career-high four steals.

She was a key role player on LSU’s third consecutive Elite Eight squad, averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest.

The Canada native recently competed for her country in the AmeriCup as a member of the Senior Women’s National team. Playing in Chile, Day-Wilson averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. She played against her LSU teammate Flau’jae Johnson in the semifinal round.

Canada played seven games and won the third-place matchup, 76-75, in a double-overtime thriller.