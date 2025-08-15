Reece Coleman Joins LSU Men's Golf Team As Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE – LSU Men’s Golf Head Coach Jake Amos announced that former Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year and Division II All-America golfer Reece Coleman is joining the coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.

Coleman will join Coach Amos and assistant coach Jace Long on the coaching staff for the nationally ranked Tiger golf team which begins its fall season on Sept. 5 at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate in Loudon, Tennessee.

“We are delighted to welcome Reece to the LSU coaching staff,” said Coach Amos. “HE not only has a great collegiate and professional playing background, but his work ethic and personality will fit in great with out program.”

Coleman spent the 2023-24 season at Georgia Southern University, where he averaged a team-low 72.06 for 33 rounds. He posted par or better in 18 rounds and had 116 birdies on the year.

His previous four seasons were spent at Anderson University, a Division II school in Anderson, South Carolina.

In 2022-23, he was ranked sixth in Division II by Golfstat and was named a Division II PING first-team All-America as he led the Trojans to five straight team titles to start the 2022-23 season and carded five of the top seven 54-hole scores in program history.

He posted a stroke average of 70.33 for 30 rounds with seven top three finishes. He was the 2022-23 South Atlantic Conference Golfer of the Year.

He was on the Dean’s List at Georgia Southern and twice was a College Sports Communicators Academic selection.

After finishing his collegiate playing eligibility, he entered Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying and advanced from the first stage and earned membership in 2024 in the PGA Tour of Americas. He has also served in caddie services at the Wade Hampton Golf Club in North Carolina and as a volunteer assistant coach this past season at his alma mater, Anderson University.

The native of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, received a bachelor of science in data analytics degree at Anderson in 2023 and a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies from Georgia Southern in 2023. He married the former Taylor Crews in June 2024.