LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Four at Summer Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four current and former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

A total of three Tigers will be earning their Bachelor’s degree this weekend, while one will be earning a Master’s degree. The four that are set to graduate at the summer ceremonies this weekend are:

Sophia Jungling, Women’s Track & Field, Master of Science in Sport Management

Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration

Shakeem McKay, Men’s Track & Field, Sport Administration

Garriel White, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration

