LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Four at Summer Graduations
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four current and former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.
A total of three Tigers will be earning their Bachelor’s degree this weekend, while one will be earning a Master’s degree. The four that are set to graduate at the summer ceremonies this weekend are:
Sophia Jungling, Women’s Track & Field, Master of Science in Sport Management
Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration
Shakeem McKay, Men’s Track & Field, Sport Administration
Garriel White, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration
