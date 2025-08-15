Dalton Stanley Named LSU Head Cheerleading Coach And Spirit Squad Coordinator

BATON ROUGE – Dalton Stanley, who helped lead Western Kentucky to three UCA National Championships, has been named LSU’s head cheerleading coach and spirit squad coordinator.

Stanley joins the LSU program after serving as assistant cheerleading coach since 2020. In addition to his role at Western Kentucky, he has also coached the USA Cheer National Premier teams as well as the USA Cheer All-Girl National Team.

Prior to his coaching career, Stanley was a collegiate cheerleader at Ole Miss, where he competed at the national level for the Rebels while developing his passion for the sport. At Ole Miss, he was a three-time recipient of The Chucky Mullins Award for outstanding leadership and representation of the University of Mississippi. He also served as the co-captain of the Ole Miss cheer team in 2019 and 2020.

Earlier this year, he was the silver medalist coach at International Cheerleading Championships.

Stanley brings to LSU a philosophy that focuses on building strong team culture, developing meaningful relationships with athletes, and instilling values that extend far beyond the competition floor. He is passionate about competition and committed to helping student-athletes grow as leaders in all areas of life.

Stanley graduated from Ole Miss in May of 2020 with a degree in psychology.