Anita Sahdiieva Awarded LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Anita Sahdiieva, a member of the LSU women’s tennis team, capped her collegiate career on Friday, receiving her undergraduate degree during the university’s Summer Commencement.

Sahdiieva, a native of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, will earn her degree in Psychology from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

In her two-year stint in Baton Rouge, Sahdiieva amassed 36 singles and 37 doubles victories.

After transferring to LSU from Baylor for the 2023-24 season, Sahdiieva earned a 16-5 overall record in singles, highlighted by a team-leading 12 wins in dual matches. In doubles, she recorded 15 overall wins, including 11 at the No. 1 spot with two different partners and four against ranked opponents. Sahdiieva closed the spring ranked No. 67 in the ITA doubles rankings alongside Kenna Erickson. As a result of her play, she earned First Team All-Louisiana honors.

Building on a promising debut season, Sahdiieva delivered a career-best campaign at LSU in the 2024-25 season, highlighted by a 20-7 overall singles record with three ranked wins, ending her season on a three-match winning streak. On the doubles courts, the Ukrainian native posted 22 combined victories at the first and second spots with three different partners, highlighted by four ranked victories and a perfect 4-0 mark at the top position. The senior featured in the final ITA rankings at No. 118 in singles, No. 37 in doubles with Tilwith Di Girolami, and No. 74 with Erickson.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.