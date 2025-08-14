Uptop Partners with LSU Athletics for Geaux Rewards

Uptop is proud to announce a landmark partnership with LSU Athletics to launch Geaux Rewards, a new fan engagement program that marks Uptop’s first entry into the collegiate sports world.

Available to both students and fans/alumni, Geaux Rewards will unite fans across all LSU Athletics programs, rewarding their engagement with points that can be redeemed for exclusive prizes and experiences.

This partnership between LSU Athletics and Uptop offers a modern twist on the traditional fan rewards program, incentivizing fans to engage with both LSU Athletics and corporate partners in ways that deliver tangible benefits for both fans and partners. Through the Geaux Rewards program, fans will earn points for everyday purchases made at participating merchants, both locally and online. These points can then be redeemed for a range of unique rewards, from signed memorabilia and official merchandise to experiences that bring fans closer to the Tigers than ever before.

“This launch is a milestone, not just for Uptop, but for college sports,” said John Timoney, Co-Founder of Uptop. “The LSU fan base is one of the most passionate and powerful communities in the country. With Geaux Rewards, we’re introducing a way for fans to support their school every day, not just on game day, and earn unforgettable experiences in return.”

Unlike other programs that may be limited to a single sport, Geaux Rewards will span the full spectrum of LSU Athletics, covering football, basketball, baseball, gymnastics, and more. Whether you’re cheering from Tiger Stadium, The PMAC, The Box or from the comfort of your own home, your engagement and loyalty can now be turned into tangible value.

Uptop’s cutting-edge platform leverages open banking, digital wallets, and receipt scanning technology, all secured by the Avalanche network, to make it easy for fans to participate. Once fans link their existing debit or credit cards, they’ll automatically earn Geaux Rewards points when shopping at eligible locations. Additional points can be earned through special promotions, referrals, and game-day prediction challenges.

“College sports are built on tradition, community, and pride,” Timoney added. “We’ve built Geaux Rewards to tap into all three, creating a flywheel where fans, businesses, and the university all benefit. We’re just getting started.”

Geaux Rewards will launch in the fall. Stay tuned for more details on how to earn points, explore rewards, and become an official Geaux Rewards merchant partner.