Track & Field Signs Three-Time World U20 Medalist and USA HS 100-Record Holder Shawnti Jackson

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing University of Arkansas’s Shawnti Jackson, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

The North Carolina native graduated from high school in 2023 as one of the most promising prospects the world had seen in track and field. Leaving for college as the United States’ high school national-record holder in the 50 meter (6.26), 55 meter (6.67), 60 meter (7.16), 100 meter (10.89) and 300 meter (36.63). She was also the No. 2 outdoor 200-meter runner in US high school history with the time of 22.35 seconds. The time of 10.89 seconds in the 100m is the world record for an 18-year-old.

During her time in high school, Jackson claimed two Pan American U20 Championship titles with 22.35 in the 200m and 42.88 in the 4×100-meter relay in 2023. She was also the USA U20 Champion in the 200m with 22.48 at the 2023 edition.

At the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships the sprint star claimed gold in the 4×400-meter relay, silver in the 4×100 and bronze in the 100m. The same season she claimed her first USA U20 title in the 100m with the time of 11.07 seconds in the final.

Jackson has been with Arkansas since the 2024 season and will enter the 2026 track season as a redshirt sophomore in both outdoors and indoors. She ended her 2025 season clocking a wind-aided collegiate best of 11.05 seconds (+2.2 m/s) at the NCAA West First Round prelims. She earned two Second Team All-American honors at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships as a freshman with top-16 finishes in the 60m and 200m.

While at Arkansas, she also split 50.52 seconds on an indoor 4×400-meter relay. The split of 50.52 seconds is the second-fastest collegiate indoor leg all time and equals for third in world history indoors.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.