Tiger Athletic Foundation Announces 2025 Pledge Per Win Campaign

Fans can support LSU student-athletes by committing to philanthropic donations for every LSU football victory and touchdown in 2025.

For the fourth consecutive season, LSU fans can cheer on the Fighting Tigers with the return of Pledge Per Win, an exciting way to commit to charitable donations for every LSU football victory and touchdown in 2025.

This year, fans pledging at least $5 per win will receive a Win Bar keychain. Pledges of at least $25 per win will include a Win Bar business card holder, and pledges of $100 per win will include an exclusive Win Bar neon sign.

By pledging $1 or more for each LSU Football victory or touchdown scored this season, Tiger fans can help provide resources for student-athletes to succeed in the classroom and in competition. The campaign allows fans to celebrate the wins and touchdowns during the LSU Football season and directly support student-athlete scholarships through Team TAF.

How it works:

Visit this link and pledge any amount per victory and/or touchdown throughout the 2025 football season. Make your gift for the first victory and/or touchdown (your card will be charged upon making this initial pledge at the amount selected). Watch the Tigers and cheer them on to victory while positively impacting the lives of more than 500 student-athletes.

To add to the excitement of the season, fans will have the option to double their pledge for games against Alabama, Florida and any postseason games. Fans who pledge will be asked to make an initial gift for the first victory. Weekly updates will be provided via email, and pledges will be charged weekly for the total number of wins or touchdowns from the previous week.

All gifts to the initiative will be treated as tax-deductible charitable donations, which earn supporters 4 points per $1,000, and go directly to support LSU student-athlete scholarships. To learn more about Team TAF, visit www.lsutaf.org/membership.

If you have questions about participating in this initiative, please contact the Tiger Athletic Foundation to sign up today at info@lsutaf.org or call (225) 578-4823.