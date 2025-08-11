Sabrina Lyn Takes Silver at Junior Pan American Games

PARAGUAY – LSU swimmer Sabrina Lyn earned the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Junior Pan American Games on Sunday with a time of 1:09.00.

Competing for her native country of Jamaica, Lyn earned her way into the final by finishing second in her semifinal heat with a personal best time clocking 1:09.58. Her time was the second fastest overall among the three qualifying heats, and she became the first Jamaican to ever reach the final in the event.

In the final, Lyn again recorded a personal best, posting a time of 1:09.00. This time was fast enough to get her on the podium, taking the silver medal for Jamaica. She is the first Tiger to reach the podium in the games since Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry in 2023. Lyn will continue competing this week at the games in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, and 100-yard butterfly.

Earlier this summer, Lyn competed at the Tornadoes Invitational in Jamaica and notched first place in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, and 50-meter breaststroke.

Lyn is a rising junior for the Tigers coming off a sophomore season where she competed at the SEC Championships finishing 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke final.