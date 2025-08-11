LSU Basketball Names Jack Frost New Director Of Scouting

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon announced on Monday that Jack Frost, who has over 10 years of experience with college basketball programs, will be the team’s new director of scouting for the 2025-26 season.

Frost last season was the director of operations for the University of Denver following five seasons in the Stanford basketball program which included a year as assistant coach.

At LSU, Frost will handle many of the preparations for the coaching staff regarding future opponents for the Tigers as well as preparing video clips of practice and opponents for players to be able to study. He will also assist Coach McMahon off the floor in duties as part of the operations of the basketball program.

In his tenure at Stanford, Frost served as a program assistant and video coordinator from 2019 to 2021; special assistant to the head coach in 2021-23 and assistant coach in the 2023-24 season.

“We’re excited to welcome Jack Frost to our LSU Basketball staff as the new Director of Scouting,” said Coach McMahon. “Jack brings an intelligent basketball mind, a relentless work ethic, and a passion for impacting winning. He’ll be a tremendous addition to our program.”

At Stanford, as assistant coach, he was responsible for out-of-bounds underneath plays and was the special team’s coordinator on Jerod Haase’s staff. Frost led the Cardinal to as high as fourth in the country in OBU offense, averaging 1.1 points per possession, while only allowing 0.74 points per possession defensively in Pac 12 play.

He was involved in the recruitment and development of two of the last four Pac 12 Most Improved Player of the Year and four consecutive Pac 12 Scholar Athletes of the Year.

“I’m excited and humbled to join Coach McMahon and his staff at LSU,” Frost said. “It is truly a privilege to be part of such a storied program. I’m looking forward to getting to know this fine group of student-athletes and working with the entire coaching staff to help build something special here.”

Prior to his arrive at Stanford, Frost spent three seasons as an assistant coach and the JV Head Coach at Milligan University (2016-19). Frost headed player development, scouting recruiting, scheduling and bench coaching for the Buffaloes. Frost developed and executed an analytical program that produced individual and lineup +/- reports after each game.

While working on his masters in accounting at the University of North Carolina (2013-14), Frost was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels’ JV team under the direction of then-JV head coach Hubert Davis. Frost helped prepare scouting reports and trained the JV players at UNC.

A native of Iselin, New Jersey, Frost earned his undergraduate degree in business administration in 2013 and a master’s in accounting in 2014.