Jaquish Listed on U.S. WNT 2025 World Games Roster Played in China

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU legend Sahvanna Jaquish will play in the 2025 World Games with the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) Aug. 13-17, at Xindu Better City Softball Arena in Chengdu, China.

Jaquish, who has made a U.S. WNT roster in four consecutive seasons, will make her first appearance on the World Games roster. The top-ranked Eagles will be in Group A along with No. 4 Chinese Taipei, No. 5 Netherlands and No. 12 China. Group B will have No. 2 Japan, No. 3 Puerto Rico, No. 6 Canada and No. 10 Australia.

Team USA will open with three games in group play. The first game will be at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 12, against No. 4 Chinese Taipei, followed by a 9 p.m. CT game on Wednesday, Aug. 13, versus No. 5 Netherlands. The U.S. WNT will conclude group play at midnight CT on Friday, Aug. 15, against No. 12 China. The playoff round will be on Saturday, Aug. 16, and the medal round will be on Sunday, Aug. 17. Fans can follow the U.S. Women’s National Team on GameChanger for live stats and game updates.

The USA Softball WNT has an impressive history in the World Games, as it has won the gold medal in each of its three appearances (1981, 1985, 2022). Team USA is 18-0 across the three editions of softball at the World Games. In 2022, Team USA was a perfect 5-0 at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala., including the gold medal game versus Japan that drew over 10,000 fans in attendance, marking the largest audience of any sport at the event.