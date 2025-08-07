Swimming and Diving Announces Schedule for 2025-26 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team released its 2025-26 schedule consisting of five home meets, three away meets, and three invitationals Wednesday, LSU Athletics and head coach Rick Bishop announced.

The Tigers will begin the season with the annual Purple and Gold Intrasquad on Saturday, Sept. 13 in the LSU Natatorium. For its first outside competition, LSU travels to Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas as SMU welcomes the Tigers as part of the SMU Classic on Oct. 10-11.

LSU hits the road again the following week when they travel to Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers face off with host school Air Force, as well as Wyoming and Denver. The meet will be held on Oct. 18 in Cadet Natatorium.

The Tigers will open the doors of the LSU Natatorium for their first home meet on Friday, Oct. 24, welcoming conference opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Following its first conference dual meet against the Wildcats, LSU will have two separate home meets which occur on back-to-back days. On Friday, Nov. 7, LSU plays host to Alabama and Florida State. On Saturday, Nov. 8 the Tigers will host a women’s only quad meet that features Rice, Houston, and Tulane.

The Tigers will then head to Gabrielsen Natatorium at the University of Georgia for three days as part of the Georgia Invitational. The meet will begin on Nov. 19 and conclude on Nov. 21. After competing at the Georgia Invitational, LSU heads to the U.S. Open in Austin, Texas. The meet will be held at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center from Dec. 3-6.

To kick off the new year, the diving team will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for the Tennessee Diving Invitational. The meet will be held from Jan. 3-5 in Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. Following the meet, the swimming and diving teams take a visit to the University of Florida for a dual meet with the Gators on Jan. 10.

LSU returns home for their final home meet of the season on Jan. 24 when they will once again face the SMU Mustangs. The meet will feature the recognition of the Tigers’ senior class. A select group of Tigers will swim at the Auburn Invitational/First Chance Meet which will take place during the first weekend of February in the James E. Martin Aquatics Center.

After the conclusion of the regular season, the Tigers travel back to the University of Tennessee for one week to battle for the SEC Championship. The conference championships are held from Feb. 16-21. Last season, both the LSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving squads placed seventh at the conference meet.

Following the conference championships, LSU will begin their chase for the NCAA title. The Tigers’ diving team hits the road for NCAA Zone D Diving Regionals at Texas A&M University.

The divers who qualified at regionals as well as swimmers who qualified throughout the season will continue competing at their respective NCAA Championship meets. The women’s national meet begins on March 18 and concludes on March 21 while the men’s meet starts on March 25 and finishes on March 28. Both meets occur in Atlanta Ga., at McAuley Aquatic Center.