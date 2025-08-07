LSU Volleyball will be Televised Three Times During the 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will have three linear contests during its 2025 campaign, including one from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

This season, the Bayou Bengals will have two televised matches on SEC Network and one on ESPN. LSU’s first televised match will air on ESPN at noon CT on Oct. 12, against Kentucky at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers’ final two TV matches will be on SEC Network at 2 p.m. CT on Oct. 19 at Missouri and 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 12 at Georgia.

ESPN continues to lead the industry in women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches scheduled this fall across ESPN platforms. The 2025 season schedule will boast the most matches ever across ESPN and ABC.

SEC Network specifically will feature weekly contests on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, totaling 30 regular season matches in addition to the return of the SEC Volleyball Tournament during the 2025 season. Conference play begins on Wednesday, Sept. 24. In preparation for the viewers, SEC Network will air a one-hour volleyball preview show at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 15. Peter Burns will host the one-hour SEC Now, joined by volleyball analysts and former all-stars Missy Whittemore and Leah Edmond.

Season tickets for the 2025 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.