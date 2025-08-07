ESPN Unveils Women’s Soccer TV Schedule, LSU Slated For Three Broadcast Matches

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer will be featured across national broadcasts three times throughout the 2025 season, as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday. ESPN and SEC Network are set to feature more than 1,980 matches across all platforms this year.

In the 2025 Women’s Collegiate soccer season, ESPN platforms will present more than 1,980 women’s college soccer matches this fall, including 64 regular-season matchups across ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), and ACC Network (ACCN).

The Tigers television slate consists of three conference matches against Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss, starting with a road conference matchup against Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, September 25th on SEC Network.

The squad will be featured on TV twice in October with matchups against Missouri and Ole Miss. The battle of the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 2nd in Baton Rouge while LSU will travel to face the Rebels on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. CT.

The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date.

LSU will officially kick off the new season against South Alabama at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 14th at home inside the LSU Soccer Stadium. Streaming for the match will be available on SEC Network+.



Fans will have the opportunity to get a first look at the 2025 squad prior to the team’s home opener on Saturday, August 9th as the Tigers host Lamar for an exhibition match at 6 p.m. CT. Admission for the match is free.

LSU Soccer 2025 TV Schedule: