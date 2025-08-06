SEC Announces LSU League Basketball Slate For 2026

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 144-game men’s basketball schedule for 2026 on Wednesday, including the 18 dates of play for the LSU Tigers.

Conference play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 3 and concludes Saturday, March &, with what the league is calling “Rivalry Saturday,” featuring several traditional league rivalries. The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville at Bridgestone Arena will host the event March 11-15, 2026

Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that changes each year.

For LSU the permanent opponents are Texas A&M and Arkansas with this year’s third home-and-away opponent, South Carolina.

The Tigers will open the SEC slate on the road on Jan. 3 at Texas A&M before its first home league game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Jan. 6 or 7 against South Carolina.

LSU will have five Saturday home games on its schedule: Jan. 17 – Missouri; Feb. 7 – Georgia; Feb. 21 – Alabama; Feb. 28 – Oklahoma; and, March 7 – Texas A&M.

Midweek games are listed as either Tuesday or Wednesday with those playing dates, game times and television information to be announced at a later date.

LSU will announce its full non-conference schedule when it is completed. The Emerald Coast Classic games in Niceville, Florida have already been announced for Nov. 28-29 with LSU playing Drake in the opening round and either Georgia Tech or DePaul. Two neutral site games will be announced the week of Aug. 18.

Ticket information for the 2025-26 season, which will open on Nov. 5 for the Tigers, is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office or online at LSUTix.net.

LSU’s Southeastern Conference Schedule

(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS)

January

Sat. 3 – At Texas A&M

6 or 7 – SOUTH CAROLINA

Sat. 10 – At Vanderbilt

13 or 14 – KENTUCKY

Sat. 17 – MISSOURI

20 or 21 – At Florida

Sat. 24 – At Arkansas

27 or 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sat. 31 – At South Carolina

February

Sat. 7 – GEORGIA

10 or 11 – ARKANSAS

Sat. 14 – At Tennessee

17 or 18 – At Texas

Sat. 21 – ALABAMA

24 or 25 – at Ole Miss

Sat. 28 – OKLAHOMA

March

3 or 4 – At Auburn

Sat. 7 – TEXAS A&M

11-15 – SEC Tournament (At Nashville)