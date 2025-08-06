LSU Cross Country Reveals 2025 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – A new season is on the horizon this month for the LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams as they announce the 2025 schedule, including four regular season meets and three postseason meets.

The Tigers open their season in New Orleans at the Battle for New Orleans on Friday, August 29 at Lake Oaks Park.

A couple weeks later they will compete at their lone home meet of the season, as they host the LSU Invitational at the LSU UREC Field Complex on Friday, September 12th. This meet will retain the same relay format from last season, which included a men’s 2x4k relay and the women’s 2x3k relay. More information on the meet will be available as we approach it in a little over a month.

On Saturday, September 26, they will be at Seminole Invite hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., for their first out of state meet of the season. To close out the regular season, they will pack their bags for the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday, October 17.

The 2025 Southeastern Conference Championship meet will occur at the Cherokee Farm Cross Country Course in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, October 31. At last year’s SEC Championship, the LSU women finished seventh with 213 points, while the men finished in 14th with 396 points.

The NCAA South Central Regional will be in Fayetteville, Ark., at Agri Park on Friday, November 14th. The top two teams in each NCAA regional will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Championships are slated for Saturday, November 22, hosted by Missouri in Columbia, Mo., at the Gans Creek XC Course.

LSU returns 18 runners (12 women, six men), which is four less than last year’s roster returned. The women have made a few additions to last year’s squad with three freshmen joining, but they lost two of their stars in Lorena Rangel Batres and Michaela Rose. The LSU men enter with just seven runners, one being a freshman in Jackson Burney.

