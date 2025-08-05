Pleasants Joins Softball Staff as Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU alumna and 2021 NFCA All-American shortstop Taylor Pleasants has been named a full-time assistant coach for the LSU softball program after serving as the graduate assistant coach last season.

A four-time NFCA All-Region selection and three-time All-SEC honoree, Pleasants coached from first base and worked primarily with the infielders during the 2025 season.

A standout throughout her collegiate career (2020-2025), Pleasants finished as LSU’s all-time leader in double plays turned (59) and ranked No. 2 in career assists (520). Offensively, she ranks No. 3 in program history with 217 career RBI and No. 4 with 47 home runs.

Professionally, Pleasants has played two seasons with the Florida Vibe (2024-2025) and has represented Team USA, helping the Eagles capture gold medals at the 2022 World Games and the 2022 Canada Cup.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.