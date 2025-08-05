LSU Women's Golf Announces 2025-26 Schedule; First Event Sept. 8

BATON ROUGE – Coach Garrett Runion announced his 2025-26 wraparound schedule for the nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team on Tuesday.

The schedule features some of the top events in the country that LSU has been accustomed to participating in, along with a first-time appearance in a Colorado event.

“I am very much looking forward to this year’s team and schedule,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion, who enters his eighth year at the helm of the women’s program. “Almost half our roster will be new players this season. Three freshman — Ryleigh Knaub, Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir and Lucia Iraola and one transfer, Francesca Fiorellini. Even though we will be a young team, we are a very talented team that I expect will compete for a lot of tournament titles this year.”

LSU will open with the traditional Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on September 8-9 before its debut in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, Sept. 22-24.

The Red Sky Golf Club is situated more than 8,000 feet above sea level and is consistently ranked as one of the best public-access courses in Colorado.

Two familiar October tournaments close out the fall portion of the schedule with LSU at the Illini Women’s Invitational at historic Medinah Country Club (Oct. 6-7). LSU did not play in the event last year, but won the title in 2023 with Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone both tying for medalist honors.

The Tigers will return to Palo Alto, California for the Stanford Intercollegiate, set for Oct. 17-19.

”When you look at our schedule, we have a lot of familiar tournaments that we have had a lot of success at, mixed in with a few new ones. In the fall we are starting off at a familiar place for us, The Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall, where we have finished runner up the last two years, then we travel to Colorado for Golfweek’s Red Sky Classic. We then return to Chicago for the Illinois Invitational at Medinah, a tournament we won when we last played in 2023. Finishing up our fall we will travel out west to Stanford where they always have a strong deep field,” said Runion.

The five spring tournaments are all events LSU participated in last year and in some cases for several years, highlighted by the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, March 2-4, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Tigers tied for the title a year ago in a late final round rally and has won the prestigious guitar trophy two of the last three years.

Prior to the Rucker will be stops in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic on Feb. 1-3 and the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, Feb. 15-17. LSU has won the Moon Golf event in both 2023 and 2024.

Following the Rucker is two more March events, the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational in Austin, Texas (March 16-17) and the Clemson Invitational, March 27-29. LSU has been top three in this event in Sunset, South Carolina, the last four years with the Tigers winning in 2022. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won or shared the individual title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The Southeastern Conference Championships will be held for a third year in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, April 17-21, with both stroke play and match play a part of the event.

The NCAA Regionals are set for May 11-13 as LSU hopes to be sent to one of six sites: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Stanford, California; Tallahassee, Florida; or Waco, Texas.

The top five teams from each site will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be played for the third consecutive year in Carlsbad, California at the La Costa Resort & Spa.

“Once classes start,” said Coach Runion, “we will hit the ground running getting prepared for our first tournament that will be just two weeks later.”

LSU Women’s Golf Schedule

Fall 2025

Date/Tournament Name/Location/Golf Course

Sept. 8-9/Cougar Classic/Charleston, South Carolina/Yeamans Hall Club

Sept. 22-24/Golfweek Red Sky Classic/Wolcott, Colorado/Red Sky Ranch & Golf Club

Oct. 6-7/Illini Women’s Invitational/Medinah, Illinois/Medinah CC

Oct. 17-19/Stanford Intercollegiate/Palo Alto, California/Stanford GC

Spring 2026

Date/Tournament Name/Location/Golf Course

Feb. 1-3/Puerto Rico Classic/Rio Grande, Puerto Rico/Grand Reserve GC

Feb. 15-17/Moon Golf Invitational/Melbourne, Florida/Suntree CC

March 2-4/Darius Rucker Intercollegiate/Hilton Head, South Carolina/Long Cove Club

March 16-17/Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational/Austin, Texas/University of Texas GC

March 27-29/Clemson Invitational/Sunset, South Carolina/The Reserve at Lake Keowee

Postseason

Date/Tournament Name/Location/Golf Course

April 17-21/SEC Championships/Belleair, Florida/Pelican CC

May 11-13/NCAA Regionals/Campus Sites/TBD

May 22-27/NCAA Championships/Carlsbad, California/Omni La Costa Resort & Spa