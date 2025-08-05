LSU Puts on Full Pads for First Time in Camp

BATON ROUGE – LSU practiced in full pads for the first time on Tuesday as the Tigers went through a 17-period workout here at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

The workout included three scrimmage periods, two coming during the final 10 minutes of practice, as the Tigers wrapped up their sixth day of workouts in preparation for the season-opener against Clemson on Aug. 30.

LSU will practice again on Wednesday before using Thursday as a recovery day.

“We had a good practice day,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “For practice number 6, that was exactly what I was looking for. These are the days I need to develop the things we need from our football team.

“Our guys are doing a good job of taking care of themselves, we are injury-free so all positives heading into tomorrow’s two-hour practice.”

As for the scrimmage, Kelly said, “I’m much more interested in the evaluation not the congratulations. This is evaluating what are the things on our football team that we need to get better at individually, collectively, offensively and defensively. Today for me was a great evaluation day. I was able to glean some things through our work today that allows me help our coaches continue the evaluation process.”

Tuesday was also the first time that many of the freshmen had their first taste of scrimmaging at the collegiate level. LSU’s incoming freshman class was ranked among the top 10 nationally.

“We have some young players that for the first time, they were pushed to their limit from a mental standpoint, not a physical standpoint, and how did they react accordingly.

“We created this situation purposely – we wanted it late, we wanted it hot, and some guys need to continue to grow mentally. There’s not a physical problem out here, it’s much more about technical and mental and it allows me to evaluate that if you create that situation.”