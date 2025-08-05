LSU Men's Golf Schedule Announced; Title Defenses, Return to Stephens Cup Highlight Events

BATON ROUGE – Two team titles defenses and a return by LSU to the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup highlights the 2025-26 LSU men’s golf schedule announced on Tuesday.

LSU will play in nine total regular season events starting on Sept. 5 with the Visit Knoxville Collegiate at the Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon, Tennessee.

LSU won this event a year ago with a 23-under par total of 817 (268-269-280), topping 15 other teams for the first of the Tiger golf team’s four championships.

The Tigers will also defend their title at the Pauma Valley Invitational. LSU won over a strong field last year in Pauma Valley, California, posting a 27-under par 825 (275-277-273), with LSU putting three players in the top 10 in the individual competition among the 15 teams.

“I am delighted with how our schedule has turned out this year,” said LSU second-year head coach Jake Amos. “It will be nice to go back to a couple of events and defend our title at the Visit Knoxville Invitational and the Pauma Valley Invitational. Every event was chosen for a reason and has a purpose in giving us the best platform to achieve everything we want to achieve both as a team and individually.”

The highlight of the fall will come in the second tournament of the year (Sept. 15-17) when LSU makes a return to the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The tournament, launched in 2021, and named in honor of the late Augusta National Chairman, has quickly become one of the premier events in collegiate golf. The invitational brings together top-tier Division I men’s and women’s program, standout players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and representatives from the United State Service Academies.

The tournament this year will be played at Shoreacres in Lake Bluff, Illinois with the usual 54-holes of stroke play, followed by a final day of match play to determine the team champion.

The Tigers will be joined in the men’s field by Arizona, North Carolina, Northwestern, SMU and Texas.

September closes out with a new tournament for LSU, the Bryan Bros Collegiate in West Columbia, South Carolina (Sept. 29-30), before finishing the fall at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Saucier, Mississippi, Oct. 18-20. LSU tied for second in that event in 2024.

In the spring, LSU will open the season again in Puerto Rico (Feb. 9-11) before The Hayt in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (March 7-9) and the March 17-19 event at Pauma Valley.

LSU will be in Augusta, Georgia for the start of Masters Week (April 5-6) for the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, before concluding the regular season, also in Georgia at the Ford Collegiate in Richmond Hill (April 13-14).

“I believe we have one of the strongest schedules in the country but we also have a good mix of great golf courses, and traveling to different areas of the country for a really well-rounded college golf experience,” said Coach Amos.

The postseason begins with the SEC Championships at its normal site at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia (April 22-26), before the NCAA Regionals (May 18-20). The 2026 regional sites are: Athens, Georgia; Bermuda Run, North Carolina; College Station, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Corvallis, Oregon; and, Maricopa, Arizona.

The championships will return to Carlsbad, California and the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, May 28-June 2.

LSU Men’s Golf Schedule

Fall 2025

Date/Tournament/Location/Course

Sept. 5-7/Visit Knoxville Collegiate/Loudon, Tennessee/Tennessee National Golf Club

Sept. 15-17/Jackson T. Stephens Cup/Lake Bluff, Illinois/Shoreacres

Sept. 29-30/Bryan Bros Collegiate/West Columbia, South Carolina/Solina Golf Club

Oct. 18-20/Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational/Saucier, Mississippi/Fallen Oak Golf Club

Spring 2026

Feb. 9-11/Puerto Rico Classic/Rio Grande, Puerto Rico/Grand Reserve Golf Club

March 7-9/The Hayt/Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida/Sawgrass Country Club

March 16-18/Pauma Valley Invitational/Pauma Valley, California/Pauma Valley Country Club

April 5-6/Augusta Haskins Award Invitational/Augusta, Georgia/Forest Hills Golf Club

April 13-14/The Ford Collegiate/Richmond Hill, Georgia/The Ford Field & River GC

Postseason

April 22-26/SEC Championship/St. Simon’s Island, Georgia/Sea Island GC, Seaside Course

May 18-20/NCAA Regionals/Campus Sites/TBD

May 28-June 2/Carlsbad, California/Omni La Costa Resort & Spa