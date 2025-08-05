LSU Men's Golf Named Recipient of PLATFORM Golf Team Academic Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU success on the golf course and in the classroom were honored with recognition by the Golf Coaches Association of America as one of the recipients of the 2024-25 PLATFORM Golf Team Academic Awards announced on Tuesday.

LSU, coached by Jake Amos, was one of 75 Division I schools announced as those receiving Presidents Sports Recognition for the team GPA of 3.5 and above.

In all, a GCAA-record 292 schools across six divisions earned a Platform Golf Team Academic Award while 129 schools, including LSU received Presidents Special Recognition for having an average team GPA of 3.5 or above. Seventy-five of those schools were in Division I.

About GCAA

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men’s collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA’s mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic, and civic endeavors. For more information, please visit www.collegiategolf.com.