LSU Beach Volleyball Announced Newest Addition To Their Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Russell Brock announced the addition of Allyn Brewer to the 2025-26 roster Monday.

“We are so delighted to add Allyn to this recruiting class,” Brock said. “Not only is she an incredibly gifted and accomplished athlete and beach volleyball player, but she also brings elite levels of joy, excitement and energy to our team. She is a wonderful addition to our family.”

Brewer will be joining a top-notch program that has gone to the NCAA Championship Tournament for the past eight years in a row. This addition will strengthen the Tigers’ roster as they continue to be one of the top programs in the country.

Brewer is a highly accomplished indoor volleyball player from McKinney North High School in Leonard, Texas. A key force on the court, she helped lead the runners-up to a Division I-5A state championship game in the 2024-25 season. Her impact has always been evident throughout her career, earning All- State first-team, two-time All-District Offensive Player of the Year and led the district in aces.

Beyond her athletic success, Brewer excelled in the classroom as an All-District Academic honoree. Coming from a family deeply rooted in athletics, her father, Ryan Brewer, played baseball at Texas Tech and was a member of the Kansas City Royals Organization. Her mother, Lacy Brewer, played volleyball at Texas Tech; her sister Dylan, played beach volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast and the University of Arizona; and her brother, Noah played baseball at Greyson College and the University of Arkansas- Little Rock.