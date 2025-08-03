LSU Coach David Patrick On Bench Again For Australian Boomers

BATON ROUGE – LSU associate head men’s basketball coach David Patrick, who served as assistant coach for his native Australia for two Olympic Games, will again be on the bench of the Australian Boomers at the Asia Cup which begins on Aug. 5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Patrick, who is in his second year with the Tigers in his second stint with the program, has served as an assistant coach for the Australian National Team since 2019. The Boomers won a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics and advanced to the quarterfinals in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In 2019, the team reached the FIBA World Cup Final Four, which included the country’s first-ever win over the United States.

Australia has won the last two FIBA Asia Cup, which since 2017 has also included teams from FIBA Oceania. Australia defeated Iran in 2017 in Lebanon for the gold medal and in 2022, in Jakarta, the Boomers won a 75-73 decision over Lebanon.

The competition is made up of four-four team groups with Australia joining Korea, Qatar and Lebanon in round-robin group play.

Australia opens Group A play on Aug. 6 against Korea while Qatar will meet Lebanon. Other games on Aug. 6 include Japan meeting Syria and Guam and Iran in matchups. The event starts on Aug. 5 with Jordan meeting India, China versus Saudi Arabia, New Zealand versus Iraq and Chinese Taipei meeting the Philippines.

The tournament continues through Aug. 17.