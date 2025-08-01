Women's Basketball National Champion Emily Ward Named Director of Operations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU player and 2023 National Champion Emily Ward has been named Director of Women’s Basketball Operations, head coach Kim Mulkey announced Friday.

“I’m very excited to welcome Emily Ward back to LSU in her new role as our Director of Women’s Basketball Operations,” Mulkey said. “Her experience as a National Champion and as a team captain during her playing career will be instrumental in her new role. We’re fortunate to have Emily return to our family, and I can’t wait to see her shine in this position!”

Jordin Westbrook, who has worked with Mulkey since her time as a student at Baylor, decided to move on to a new venture away from basketball. During her time at LSU, Westbrook served as women’s basketball’s Chief of Staff, where she handled a number of responsibilities. She worked within all aspects of the program to ensure it runs at an efficient level to set the Tigers up for success. Her organizational skills within multiple areas including the Fast Break Club, the team’s marketing promotions, and team travel were all key in helping LSU capture its first national championship in 2023.

Westbrook’s efforts helped drive fans to games in the PMAC. In four seasons, there were 11 game attendances that cracked the top-15 all time for LSU women’s basketball.

During her time in Waco, Westbrook began as a student manager from 2009 to 2013. She earned the position of graduate assistant for SMG at Baylor’s McLane Stadium where she oversaw the daily function of McLane Stadium as it related to Baylor athletic events, outside special events, safety and security and its tenants. She returned to the Lady Bears’ program in July 2019 and followed Mulkey to Baton Rouge in 2021.

“Jordin has been an integral part of our operation running smoothly for over a decade,” Mulkey said. “She poured her heart into every aspect of her job, ensuring every detail worked seamlessly behind the scenes. Her dedication helped bring fans into the PMAC in record numbers, creating unforgettable atmosphere and energy at our games. Jordin’s effort went beyond logistics; her passion and organization helped us win our first national championship in 2023. She’s a loyal, hard-working, and caring person, and she’ll always be part of our LSU family. We’re incredibly grateful for everything she’s done and know she will continue to succeed in her next adventure.”

Ward, a native of Bossier City, La., comes back to her alma mater to join Mulkey’s staff after playing at LSU for four seasons (2019-23). Ward began her time in Baton Rouge as a preferred walk-on and closed her playing career as a fan favorite and team captain during the Tigers’ national championship season. She was awarded a scholarship during shootaround prior to LSU’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, 2022.

Following her brief stint away from the program, Ward is returning to LSU women’s basketball to make an impact on the team’s success in a different way.

“Growing up in Louisiana, I always dreamed of wearing purple and gold and playing for LSU,” Ward said. “That dream became my reality. I was proud to wear this jersey, represent my home state, and serve as a captain on LSU’s first National Championship team. My time here shaped every part of who I am – not just as a basketball player, but as a person and a leader.

“Playing for Coach Mulkey pushed me to become the best version of myself. She believed in me, challenged me, and taught me what it means to lead with intensity, discipline, and heart. Not many people can say they played for a Hall of Fame coach, and now I’m honored to say I get to work with her, too.”

During her time away from the women’s basketball program, Ward served as the Director of Business Development for Louisiana Economic Development, which is based in Baton Rouge. Primarily, she led initiatives to attract domestic and international companies to invest and expand in the state of Louisiana.

Ward’s previous experience in the athletic department includes her time in the Athletics Communications department, where she completed an internship under the Associate Athletics Director for Communications Michael Bonnette. Her role involved filming and editing videos for the LSU women’s basketball social media accounts, clipping in-game highlights, and assisting in the organization of coach and player press conferences.

During the 2023-24 season, Ward joined the voice of LSU women’s basketball Patrick Wright to provide color analysis for several games the Tigers played. She highlighted team history, players and used her expertise for the game to bring the audience closer to the action through the radio.

“To do it all at LSU,” Ward continued, “the school I’ve loved my whole life, surrounded by the best coaches, players, and fans in the country, is more than a full-circle moment. It’s another dream come true!”

Ward graduated from LSU with her bachelor’s of art in mass communication with a concentration in digital advertising in December 2022. She minored in business while working toward her undergraduate degree. Ward elected to pursue her master’s of science in human leadership and human resource development, which she received in May 2024.