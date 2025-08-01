Robinson, U.S. Women’s U23 National Team Earns Gold Medal at the 2025 NORCECA Pan American Cup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earned a gold medal with the Women’s U. S. U23 National Team after an undefeated run at the 2025 NORCECA Women’s U23 Pan American Cup in León, Mexico.

In four matches played, Robinson totaled 42 points behind 33 kills, seven blocks and two aces, averaging 3.00 points per set. Team USA went 5-0 in the Pan American Cup, logging sweeps in four of the five total matches played.

In the opening match of the Pan American Cup, Robinson led the team with 13 points behind eight kills and a match-high five blocks in a sweep over the Dominican Republic (July 27). After sweeping Suriname on July 28, the U.S. concluded pool play with its third consecutive sweep in a victory over Costa Rica (July 29), where Robinson led all players with 13 kills and added one block for a total of 14 points.

After sweeping their way through pool play, the Red, White and Blue received a bye to the semifinals, where they topped Mexico (July 31) in a thrilling five-set match. In that match, Robinson landed six kills and had one block, setting the stage for Team USA to face Canada in the finals (Aug. 1).

In the finals, Robinson tallied six kills and two aces for a total of eight points as the USA swept its North American rivals.