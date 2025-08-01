Aleia Hobbs Punches Ticket to World Championships With Bronze in USA 100-Meter Final

EUGENE, Ore. – Aleia Hobbs punched her ticket to Tokyo, while one other Tiger punched their ticket to the next round at USAs on Friday at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships.

There may not be a track athlete more loved by national and international track fans than Aleia Hobbs, and on Friday many of them got their wish of her making another USA team. Hobbs entered the day having clocked 10.94 seconds in the first round of the women’s 100 meter on Thursday. The star sprinter clocked 11.10 in the semifinals to just make the final, and then broke out to earn bronze with a time of 10.92 in the final.

The bronze-worthy finish for Hobbs means she will join reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson in Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships. This is Hobbs fourth USA medal and her second outdoors, along with the newly added bronze, she also holds a silver and two golds.

In the men’s 400-meter first round, Vernon Norwood got his weekend started in heat two. Norwood clocked a time of 44.78 seconds to win the heat and earn an auto-qualifying spot in the final. Michael Cherry also participated in the first round, finishing 21st overall and fifth in heat three. The men’s 400m final is set for 3:11 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Morgan Smalls competed in her only event of the weekend as the women’s high jump final went off Friday. Smalls finished in sixth place with an equal-season best of 1.80m (5-10.75), unable to clear the height of 1.85m on her three attempts.

Brandon Hicklin took on the men’s semifinals in the afternoon, but was unable to make it back-to-back years in the USA final for the 100 meter. Hicklin clocked a time of 10.13 seconds to finish third in his heat and 10th overall in the heats. The former Tiger is still set to take on the 200 meter this weekend.

Michaela Rose was the first up to bat for the Tigers on Thursday but was unable to make the finals in the 800 meter. The newly-graduated alumnus finished 21st overall and sixth in her heat with the time of 2:01.32.

Tomorrow’s Schedule | Saturday, August 2 (all times Central)

2:14 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles First Round (Eric Edwards Jr.)

2:40 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles First Round (Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall)

3:11 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Final (Vernon Norwood)

4:25 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Final (Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall)

