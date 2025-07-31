Women’s Tennis Adds German Talent Carolina Kuhl

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced today the signing of 20-year-old German native Carolina Kuhl, joining the Tigers for the 2025-26 season.

Kuhl becomes the fourth signing in the freshman class under Coach Fogleman, joining Addison Lanton, Alexia Marginean, and Ioana Sava.

Hailing from Germany, Kuhl is currently ranked No. 608 in singles and No. 681 in doubles, according to the WTA. In 2024, she reached her career highs of No. 391 (Nov. 11) in singles and 617 (Dec. 2) in doubles. Kuhl is currently ranked No. 53 in the German women’s tennis rankings.

“We are thrilled Carolina will be joining us this upcoming season,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “She had an incredible junior career, having played all of the junior grand slams, and has had an incredibly fast start to her young professional career as well. We firmly believe her best tennis is ahead of her and will work tirelessly with her in that vein. As tenacious a competitor as she is on court, she is one of the more humble, soft-spoken young ladies you will meet. Tiger Nation will enjoy watching her compete!”

On the junior ITF circuit, Kuhl competed in all four of the Junior Grand Slam events, reaching the singles quarterfinals of the junior Australian Open and the doubles final of the junior US Open. Before embarking on her professional journey, Kuhl held an ITF junior ranking of No. 31, winning six singles and three doubles titles from 2019 to 2023.

After her juniors stint, Kuhl earned the singles crown three consecutive times in 2023 at the W15 Gdansk, W25 Troisdorf, and W15 Poertschach, while earning a doubles title in 2022 at the W15 Cairo.

In 2025, Kuhl, most recently, reached the W35 Mohammedia singles final in July, while making doubles semifinal appearances at the W15 Alaminos in March and the W35 Darmstadt in July.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.