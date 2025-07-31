LSU Gold
Softball

Jaquish, Dobson Crowned AUSL Champions

LSU softball staples in Sahvanna Jaquish and Howard Dobson win the first-ever AUSL Championship.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former four-time All-American Sahvanna Jaquish and longtime assistant coach Howard Dobson, who is the head coach of the Talons, won the first-ever Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Championship title after defeating the Bandits 2-0 in a best-of-three series at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Talons opened the championship series with a 3-1 victory and sealed the deal with a 1-0 win over the Bandits.

In the league’s inaugural season, Dobson led the Talons to an 18-6 regular season record, which included a league-best eight-game winning streak from June 20-July 11. Jaquish finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage behind 16 putouts and 12 assists, and recorded three hits, scored three runs and had two RBI on the season.

