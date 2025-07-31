Five Tigers Advance to Next Rounds on Day One of 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Five Tigers punched their tickets to the next rounds in their respective events on Thursday at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships hosted in Eugene, Ore.

The first action for the Tigers in Eugene kicked off with the women’s 800-meter first round on Thursday night. Michaela Rose is fresh off of capping her stellar career with the Tigers, and was able to earn an auto-qualifying spot with her third-place finish in heat two of the first round. Rose clocked a time of 2:00.85 to earn her spot in Friday’s semifinals, which are set to go at 6:01 p.m. CT.

Next up for the Tigers were the women’s sprints going in the 100-meter first round. Sha’Carri Richardson was first up to bat as the reigning back-to-back 100m national champion. Richardson finished second in heat one with a season-best time of 11.07 seconds, and is notably able to skip the next two rounds as she holds the 100m wildcard as the reigning World Athletics champion from 2023. Next up to bat was Aleia Hobbs who clocked a stellar time of 10.94 seconds to earn her Q to the next round. Last up was Kortnei Johnson who advanced to the next round with a time of 11.46 seconds. The semifinals for the women’s 100m will begin at 6:20 p.m. CT on Friday.

Last up was Brandon Hicklin in the men’s 100m first round. Just a couple years removed from his conversion from a jumper to a sprinter, Hicklin is once again going to the semifinals after clocking a time of 10.14 seconds to earn an auto-Q spot. Hicklin will compete in the semifinals at 7:10 p.m. tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s Schedule | Friday, August 1 (all times Central)

6:01 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Semifinals (Michaela Rose)

6:05 p.m. – Women’s High Jump Final (Morgan Smalls)

6:20 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Semifinals (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson)

6:24 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter First Round (Vernon Norwood, Michael Cherry)

7:10 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Semifinals (Brandon Hicklin)

9:17 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (Brandon Hicklin)

9:27 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Final (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson)

