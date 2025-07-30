Women’s Tennis Inks Romanian Standout Ioana Sava

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced today the signing of 20-year-old Romanian standout, Ioana Sava, to join the Tigers for the 2025-26 season.

Sava is currently ranked No. 1131 in singles and No. 598 in doubles by the WTA. In 2025, she increased her singles ranking from No. 1339 in 2024 to her career high No. 1108, set on July 14. Furthermore, she increased her 2024 doubles ranking from No. 741 to her current and career-high ranking of No. 598. In juniors, Sava was ranked No. 407 and earned her first title in 2022 at the J3 Constanta in doubles. Sava is currently ranked No. 44 in the Romanian women’s tennis rankings.

“We are incredibly excited and humbled that Ioana will be joining us this fall, said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “From the first time we spoke, I knew she would be a fantastic fit for our tennis program. She has already accomplished a lot in her young tennis career, and we look forward to working with her to achieve the lofty goals I know she has for herself moving forward, both on and off the court.”

The Romanian native has been active on the professional circuit throughout 2025. In singles play, Sava featured a quarterfinal appearance at the W15 Focsani in June. In doubles, she reached the semifinals at five events: the W15 Campina and W35 Buzau in July, the W15 Heraklion in April, and the W15 Bucharest in February. She was also a doubles finalist at the W15 Bucharest in June and the W15 Heraklion in March. Sava claimed her first doubles title on the pro circuit at the W15 Heraklion in October 2024.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.