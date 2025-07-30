Track & Field Represented by 13 Current and Former Student-Athletes at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of 13 current and former LSU student-athletes will compete in the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships hosted at Hayward Field from July 31 to August 3. The group includes 12 alumni and one current Tiger.

The top three finishers in each event, so long as they have met the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships qualifying standards, established by World Athletics, will automatically earn a spot to represent USA on the biggest stage.

The Tigers set to represent on the nation’s biggest stage are Alia Armstrong (100h), Michael Cherry (400m), Eric Edwards Jr. (110h), JuVaughn Harrison (HJ), Brandon Hicklin (100m, 200m), Aleia Hobbs (100m), Kortnei Johnson (100m), Tonea Marshall (100h), Vernon Norwood (400m), Sha’Carri Richardson (100m, 200m), Michaela Rose (800m), Morgan Smalls (HJ) and Cassandra Tate (400h).

Live results for the USATF Outdoor Championships can be found here, and the event will be broadcast on NBC’s family of networks as well as USATF’s live demand website.

Below is a full guide of all LSU student-athletes and alumni competing in the meet along with the times of their competitions.

Day 1 | Thursday, July 31 (all times Central)

5:37 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter First Round (Michaela Rose)

6:07 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter First Round (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson)

6:37 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter First Round (Brandon Hicklin)

Day 2 | Friday, August 1 (all times Central)

6:01 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Semifinals (Michaela Rose)

6:05 p.m. – Women’s High Jump Final (Morgan Smalls)

6:20 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Semifinals (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson)

6:24 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter First Round (Vernon Norwood, Michael Cherry)

7:10 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Semifinals (Brandon Hicklin)

9:17 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (Brandon Hicklin)

9:27 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Final (Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson)

Day 3 | Saturday, August 2 (all times Central)

2:14 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles First Round (Eric Edwards Jr.)

2:40 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles First Round (Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall)

3:11 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Final (Vernon Norwood, Michael Cherry)

4:25 p.m. – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Final (Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall)

Day 4 | Sunday, August 3 (all times Central)

2:05 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter First Round (Brandon Hicklin)

2:32 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter First Round (Sha’Carri Richardson)

2:50 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Final (JuVaughn Harrison)

2:55 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinals (Eric Edwards Jr.)

3:18 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Final (Michaela Rose)

4:13 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Final (Sha’Carri Richardson)

4:22 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Final (Brandon Hicklin)

4:54 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Final (Eric Edwards Jr.)

