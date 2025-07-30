LSU Golfers Open Play Thursday In Final LPGA 2025 Major, the AIG Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – The final golf major of the 2025 playing calendar begins on Thursday and two former LSU golfers are in the field for the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

This will mark the first time the Women’s Championship has been played in Wales, but the venue has a long and storied history of hosting top-level golf including The Amateur Championship on seven occasions, the Walker Cup in 1995, the Curtis Cup in 1964 and The Senior Open 2014, 2017 and 2023.

The course will play to a par of 72 for the 72-hole event which concludes on Sunday.

Both Ingrid Lindblad and Madelene Sagstrom have wins this year on the LPGA Tour and both will be looking to finish their major campaigns on a good note. Lindblad will be looking to make her first cut in the tournament, in this her fifth try, while Sagstrom will be looking to match her two best finishes in an LPGA major – T2 in 2021 and T4 in 2022 – which came in the AIG Women’s Open.

It will be Sagstrom’s 43rd time to play in a professional major (9th Women’s Open) and for Lindblad it is her 13th major and her fifth Open start.

Lindblad will tee off Thursday at 1:47 a.m. CT (7:37 a.m. BST), with Sagstrom at 6:32 a.m. CT (12:32 p.m. BST).

The AIG Women’s Open will be broadcast Thursday and Friday on USA Network from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT. On Saturday and Sunday, USA Network will be on the air from 6 to 11 a.m. CT, before coverage goes to NBC Sports from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT. Tom Abbott and Morgan Pressel will handle the commentary from the booth with Karen Stupples and Paige MacKenzie on course.