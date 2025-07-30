LSU Adds Another Pitcher to 2026 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Beth Torina builds up her pitching staff with another addition, as pitcher Paytn Monticelli (Oklahoma) signs to complete her collegiate career on the 2026 LSU softball roster.

Monticelli played the last two seasons at Oklahoma and her freshman season in her home state at Wisconsin (2023). Entering the 2026 season, Monticelli has a 9-4 career record with a 2.67 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 16 starts and 55 appearances.

In her two seasons at OU, Monticelli is 2-0 with a .258 ERA, 43 strikeouts and a .171 opposing batting average in 40.2 innings pitched. Last season, Monticelli went 2-0 in the circle with 20 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.

Monticelli led Wisconsin as a freshman with 82 strikeouts and was 7-4 with a 2.71 ERA. Her 82 strikeouts rank ninth-most for a UW freshman.

