Courtney Blackson Signs with LSU, Gymnastics Completes 2026 Roster

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program announced the final piece to their 2026 roster on Tuesday as Boise State graduate transfer Courtney Blackson is set to join the Tigers this upcoming fall.

Blackson achieved one of the most successful careers with the Broncos from 2021-2024, where she individually advanced to nationals two years in a row, including being the national vault runner up in 2023. She was a nominee for the AAI Award in 2024, which is given to the top senior gymnast in the nation.

“I am incredibly grateful to be spending my fifth year of eligibility at LSU! From the moment I stepped on campus, there was a palpable feeling of belonging that confirmed this was exactly where I was meant to be,” said Blackson.

“I felt truly seen, valued, and inspired from the moment I first connected with the coaching staff, and their genuine belief in me as both an athlete and a person fostered a sense of purpose and belonging that I couldn’t overlook. LSU’s culture balances the pursuit of excellence with a strong sense of family, empowering every athlete not just to develop their skills but also to grow as individuals. I feel honored to join a community that challenges me, believes in me, and celebrates every step of my journey with sincerity and compassion.”

Blackson entered the transfer portal a year after completing her final year at Boise State in 2024. Now, the two-time All-American out of Elk Grove, California, plans to use her final year of eligibility with the two-time defending SEC Champions at LSU.

Blackson adds depth on three events for the Tigers this upcoming season. She competed in all but three meets throughout her four years at Boise State and owns career bests of 10.000 on vault and 9.950 on bars and floor.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Blackson’s Career Accolades:

